Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, August 2, 2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

Also read : Bill Gates bakes a special cake for friend Warren Buffett

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (August 2) Wordle 409 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Also Read : Lesser known facts of actor and messiah Sonu Sood

Wordle Word 409 Hints And Answer Today, August 2 :

It contains one vowel

There is one duplicate letter

It’s an adverb

Synonyms include ‘bashfully’ and ‘shyly’

Today’s Wordle answer: What is the Wordle word for 2 August 2022 :

Also read : 5 foods to avoid during menstruation

Wordle 409 answer today, on Tuesday, 2 August 2022, is COYLY

Also read : The 4 best alternatives for Battlegrounds Mobile India-BGMI