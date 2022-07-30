As India bans Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), several mobile gamers across were left disappointed as the game was the closest to PUBG which too was banned earlier.

With BGMI too being banned, now players will have to move towards something that can replace the BGMI and so here is a list of the best alternatives to BGMI.

We have listed the four best alternatives for you:

Free Fire Max

While Garena Free Fire remains banned, Free Fire Max remained untouched and is still legal to play. The battle royal is similar to PUBG and BGMI. One just needs a good enough phone to run it.

NEW STATE Mobile

New State Mobile which was launched as PUBG: New State is a futuristic-style multiplayer online battle royale video game developed by PUBG Studios and published by Krafton.

It is available for both Android and iOS devices. The game has a similar interface to PUBG and takes place in the PUBG Universe.

Call of Duty Mobile

COD Mobile is another great alternative for BGMI and it has tons of great features and weapons which are not found in BGMI. COD Mobile is a free-to-play shooter game for Android and iOS.

Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale-hero shooter and was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One as well as Nintendo Switch. It also has been launched for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Its mobile version too was launched in May 2022 and is another great alternative for BGMI on Android and iOS.