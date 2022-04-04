GUWAHATI: In what will be a unique event to mark the 75th year of the country’s Independence, the Amazing Namaste Foundation has organised a pan-North East bike expedition – ‘North East on Wheels’ from April 9 to April 17, 2022.

This expedition will boost and promote tourism in NE and help showcase this beautiful region and its performative character through diverse lenses.

A total of 75 bikers from all over India will participate in the 9-day expedition covering almost 1,00,000 km distance in 8 states across North East.

The bike expedition will be flagged off from Administrative Staff College Ground on April 9.

After riding about 1400 km distance each biker will return to Guwahati on April 16, 2022.

A press statement read, “During the journey, the riders will pay tributes to the national heroes, interact with local communities and promote through social media, the rich flora & fauna, cultural rainbow & performative character of the citizens supporting the cause of ‘One Nation, One Culture One People’ in true spirit.”

The bikers will be touching different international borders (Bumla Pass, Jaigaon, Moreh & Dawki) through their journey.

Speaking about their initiative, Atul Kulkarni, Chairman, Amazing Namaste Foundation, and Member, Board of Governors of IIM Shillong said, “North East Region is not just unique but also strategically very important for India’s neighbourhood initiatives. As the Prime Minister says this ‘Ashtalakshmi’ is going to be the new growth engine for the nation. It is this beauty of the region which the nation must appreciate and also experience and hence we have conceptualized North East on Wheels.”

He added, “We are happy that bikers across the country representing all ages, gender, professional backgrounds and region have responded overwhelmingly. Through North East on Wheels, we endeavour to provide an experience of the lifetime to people.”

About ‘North East on Wheels’:

The Expedition is based on three themes:

Dekho Apna Desh to promote Domestic Tourism which could be the single largest employer in the North East Region. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating the 75th year of Independence and Road Safety to create awareness amongst the people about the need to follow protocols necessary to take maximum advantage of the improving road infrastructure.

New Expedition is an attempt to unravel many gems hidden so far: individuals, places, cultural values and community behaviour.

Awareness- Integration- Empowerment is going to be the approach by the participants when they are moving to the region.