Guwahati: Another youth from Assam’s Tinsukia district has been reported to have joined the banned militant outfit, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

As per reports, the youth has been identified as Samiran Chetia from Rampur village under Jagun Police Station in Tinsukia.

The said youth has been missing since March 14, 2022.

Samiran had gone to Sivasagar on March 14 according to family members but he never came back and lost all contact with his family.

After police carried out the investigation regarding the missing youth, they found clues that he may be joined the ULFA-I.

It may be mentioned that Samiran earlier had joined the NSCN and surrendered in 2020 as per some reports.

The police are still trying to track the youth but it is almost confirmed that he may have joined the ULFA-I.