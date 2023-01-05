Guwahati: A senior journalist was allegedly picked up by the Manipur Police from his residence in Imphal on Wednesday following a statement he made during a panel discussion on a local TV channel.

As per sources, the police had picked him for questioning in connection with the statement.

The senior journalist, Hemanta Kumar Ningomba who is the editor of Sanaleibak, a vernacular daily, was later released by the police.

The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union and Editors’ Guild, Manipur in a joint statement condemned the manner of the picking up from his residence.

He was picked up by a team from Irilbung Police Station of Imphal East District.

The statement added that Hemanta Kumar is a respected editor and is not an absconder and the manner in which he was picked up for his statement in a panel discussion on a local TV channel affects his dignity and stature in society.

“The concerned officers could have simply invited him for a discussion during office hours as no case has been registered against him”, the statement added.

The joint statement added, “The meeting also resolved to place before the State Government to ensure that such unsavoury incidents do not recur in future. If such avoidable incidents happen again, the journalist fraternity will not take it lying down and all efforts to safeguard the journalists of the state will be taken up, including legal action.”