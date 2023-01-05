IMPHAL: The Manipur government has prohibited operation of drones and Unmanned Aerial vehicles (UAVs) in three districts of the state where union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit.

Amit Shah will visit Imphal West, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts of Manipur where he is slated to inaugurate various projects during his two-day visit to the state.

The prohibition begins at 4:30 pm on Thursday (January 5).

Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive at Imphal in Manipur on board an India Air Force (IAF) plane for inaugurating and launching various projects on January 6, official sources said.

In the Imphal West district of Manipur, the operation of drones and UAVs are prohibited from the Imphal International Airport to Kangla Park and other key areas of Imphal city including Classic Grande from 4:30 pm of January 5 till his (Manipur) departure on January 6, an official notification said.

Bishnupur district magistrate Lourembam Bikram, in an order, stated that there would be a “No Fly Zone for Drone and UAVS within one km radius area of NH-2 from Torbung till INA HQ, Moirang; Chengei Lampak, Moirang; and along NH-2 from Chengei Lampak till Ngangkhalawai Helipad Ground starting from 4:30 pm of January 5 till the time of the Union minister’s departure on January 6”.

Similarly in Churachandpur district, the Manipur government has also imposed a ban on using of drones and UAVs in some parts of the district including the roads to be travelled by Amit Shah.

In addition, any parked vehicles and construction materials piled along the routes to be travelled by the union home minister should be removed by 10 am on January 5. Any failure to do so will invite strict action from the police, the order said.