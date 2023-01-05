IMPHAL: For the first, a total of 51,362 kg of different species of fish, including 2600 kg of home grown freshwater shark – locally called “Meitei Sareng”, were sold accruing Rs 1.30 crores in the first Emoinu Fish Festival, 2023.

The fish festival was organized by the Manipur fishery department at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal on the auspicious day of Emoinu Festival, one of the most popular religious festivals of Manipur.

The stalls where “Meitei Sareng” was made available to the public were thronged by thousands of consumers making a beeline for a glance and grab an opportunity to purchase for offering to the goddess Emoinu.

The hefty price fixed by the Manipur fishery department didn’t hamper the spirit of the enthusiastic consumers.

Fish farmers of Bishnupur district of Manipur contributed the highest production with 17,709 kg followed by Imphal West district with 14,218 kgs and Thoubal district with 9009 kg.

The significant outcome of the Emoinu Fish Festival 2023 is that the total proceeds accrued from the sale of fish accounted for Rs 1.30 crore, which is a spectacular achievement for the fish farmers and the Manipur fishery department.

Silver carp, which is not so popular in other festivities, made a strong presence in the fish fair and a total of 18,890 kg were sold.

10,633 kg of grass carp and 8073 kg of Catla, Rohu and Mrigal, which are commonly known as Indian Major Carp were also sold.

Among the indigenous fish varieties, 3360 kg of Ngaton, 686 kg of Pengba and 246 kg of Khabak were sold out.

Unlike the annual fish festivals held on the eve of the Ningol Chakouba festival in the past, this year’s Emoinu Fish Festival witnessed departmental stalls of agriculture, horticulture, MOMA, forest, and various start-ups catering to agro and allied products like organic black rice, ginger, turmeric, fresh seasonal vegetables, value-added local fruits, beverages, etc. which provided a shopping spree and extravaganza to the visitors.