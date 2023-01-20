Imphal: Chief Minister N Biren Singh has appealed to the people to expose the potential of the state for getting investments from rich countries through the window of G20 events to be held on February 17 and 18 next at different venues in Manipur.

The main venue would be held at City Convention, Imphal East.

Reiterating his appeals to the people not to create any issues or disturbances during the ensuing business events, the CM who also holds a home portfolio said during the scheduled dates, many foreign delegates will be coming to participate in the state.

Talking to newsmen at Imphal on Friday night, N Biren said that India has received the opportunity to assume G20 Presidency in 2023 and host various events in the country.

Stating that the G20 Countries together represent around 90% of global GDP, 80% of global trade, and two-thirds of the world’s population, the CM said that during their stay in the state, they are to pay visits various attracting and tourist spots across the state including the Marjing Polo statue; Govindajee Temple; Indian National Army complex, Moirang; Sangai Ethnic park, Moirang Khunou, the Olympian park, Sangaithel, Imphal West.

The CM who is also a leader of the state BJP and arrived here on Tuesday from the national capital after meeting with the central leaders there has sought the cooperation of the general masses to support and welcome the visiting leaders with hospitality.

N Biren said that all the G-20 countries are capable of investing in the State, adding that it would do well for the State to highlight its potential when foreign leaders visit the State. The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, EU, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, UK, and the USA.

He also urged the people to welcome the foreign delegates with open arms and keep all major roads neat and clean.

Mentioning the theme of India’s G20 Presidency “One Earth One Family One Future”, he stated that India has taken up various measures to conserve nature and the environment.

It is time for us to think of our future generation, he added. The government has initiated the projects to turn the Loktak lake into a major tourist destination and provide a major boost to Manipur’s economy and create additional employment opportunities for the people of the state.