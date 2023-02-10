Imphal: A Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) personnel was seriously injured in a blast in Kondong village between border pillar number 80 and BP 81 near Kwatha Khullen in Tengnoupal district of Manipur bordering Myanmar on Friday morning, official sources said.

The BRTF man sustained injuries on his left leg, belly, shoulder, and face in the blast that occurred at around 9.30 am on Friday, the sources said.

The injured person was immediately rushed to a hospital in Moreh. His condition is stated to be critical, the sources said.

No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

Meanwhile, Indian security agencies stepped us security measures along the border to avert any untoward incident, the sources said.

On Thursday at around 8.30 pm twin bomb blast also occurred near a school at Namphalong market in Myanmar which is a few yards away from Moreh, India’s last border town in the Manipur sector, the sources said.

The Manipur government and some social organizations have called for halting the border fencing construction at BP number 80 and BP 81 due to boundary disputes in these areas.

The bomb attack was carried out a day after the Manipur chief minister Singh was called on by Manav Prasad, Chief Engineer, Project Sewak, and Atul Kumar, Commander BRTF at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The meeting had a productive discussion on the ongoing construction of roadways and the fencing work at the Indo-Myanmar border.

The Manipur government has been taking up security measures at the border to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants and the smuggling of drugs into the state, CM N Biren Singh said in a tweet.