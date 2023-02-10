IMPHAL: At least two Manipur BJP leaders were brutally beaten up at gunpoint by a group of miscreants near Imphal.

Two youth wing leaders of the Manipur BJP were subjected to thrashing at gunpoint near the Lamphel police station late on Thursday night, the police said on Friday.

The two Manipur BJP leaders, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, have been identified as: BJP Yuva Morcha (BJP youth wing) spokesperson Suresh Kumar and secretary general Alex Ningomba.

The two Manipur BJP leaders, who were returning home from their office, in a car were stopped near the Raj Bhawan in Imphal and beaten by miscreants at gun point.

Also read: Manipur: Two high-intensity bomb blasts near India-Myanmar border rock Moreh, one killed

The miscreants, later, left the scene on a four-wheeler.

The injured duo was immediately rushed to the Raj Medicity hospital at Imphal in Manipur.

The medical condition of Suresh Kumar is stated to be serious and was shifted to the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has condemned the attack on the two BJP leaders and directed the police for early arrests the miscreants behind the attack.