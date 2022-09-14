Panaji: The Congress amidst their Bharat Jodo initiative, it lost eight of 11 MLAs in Goa.

As per reports, the MLAs joined the BJP led by top leaders Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo.

The party is now left to just three members in a House of 40.

Also Read: Assam: CID officer found dead in hotel at Guwahati

This was seen as a massive embarrassment for the Congress in the middle of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ (Unite India March).

Also Read: Do not use tints and nets on car windows, both attract fines: Assam Police

While the members leaving the Congress are two third of the party’s strength, they cannot be disqualified now under the anti-defection law.

“It is Congress chhoro (quit Congress), BJP ko jodo“, Michael Lobo said as the MLAs switched sides.