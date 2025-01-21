Shillong: The BJP in Meghalaya has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the state’s implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

On Monday, BJP leader Bernard Marak accused the Meghalaya government of submitting false reports to the Centre regarding the scheme’s progress.

Marak claimed that official claims of widespread water access in Meghalaya are misleading, stating, “JJM is not being implemented as per the reports. Our findings reveal that in 90% of the surveyed villages, there are no functional water tanks, no intact water points, and no proper distribution systems.”

Marak urged Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to support the demand for a CBI probe, emphasizing that only an independent agency can ensure transparency and accountability in the scheme’s implementation.

This is not the first instance of scrutiny regarding JJM implementation in Meghalaya. Despite repeated allegations of shoddy implementation, the state government has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Beyond the JJM concerns, Marak criticized the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government for failing to deliver equitable development across the state.

He highlighted significant disparities among the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo Hills regions, particularly in education and healthcare.

Marak also alleged that contracts and facilities are disproportionately awarded to members of a specific political party.

While expressing dissatisfaction with the MDA government’s performance, Marak defended the BJP’s continued support for the coalition, stating that the decision was made at the central level.

He clarified, “We will be with MDA, but we will not support injustice and inequality.”