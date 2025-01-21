Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ASDMA Guwahati Assam.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of District Project Officer (DPO) on contractual basis.

Name of post : District Project Officer (DPO)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institute or equivalent. Minimum 3 years working experience as a full time paid employee in an organization of repute

dealing with Disaster Management in Govt./Semi-Govt./ Public sector Undertakings/ Autonomous Body. Proficiency in Computer Application is essential especially MS-WORD/MSEXCEL/PowerPoint/use of Internet, etc. Should have excellent communication skill in English and Assamese (Bodo in case of Tamulpur

posting will be preferable) The candidate should be physically and mentally fit to work in disaster situations. He/ she will be liable to serve anywhere in the state for project implementation. Candidate must be an Indian Citizen and should be a permanent resident of Assam.

Salary: Rs. 30000-110000, PB-4, GP Rs. 12700

Age : Should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 1st January 2025.

Selection Procedure :

The applicants shortlisted on the basis of eligibility criteria may have to appear for a Written Test/ Computer Test / Interview for which no TA / DA shall be paid for the purpose. The Authority also reserves the right to accept or reject any application without assigning any reason thereof

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with attested copies of all Certificates, Marks Sheets etc. to The State Project Coordinator, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam.

Last date for submission of application is 07-02-2025 up to 5.00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here