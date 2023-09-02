Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Jal Jeevan Mission Assam.

Jal Jeevan Mission Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of State Coordinators to be engaged in SMMU on contractual basis.

Name of post : State Coordinator- Training & Capacity Building

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 60,000-80,000 per month

Qualification : Master in Social Work with minimum 60% marks from recognized university/ Institute. Preference will be given to candidates having minimum 5 years of experience in HRD or Training and Capacity Development activities, preferably in Govt Missions like SBM G and JJM Assam

Name of post : State Coordinator- HRD

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 60,000-80,000 per month

Qualification : MBA /MSW with HR as Specialisation from recognized university/Institute. Preference will be given to candidates having minimum 5 years’ experience in HR/Personnel Management activities in large scale in the field of Water and Sanitation (WASH), preferably in Govt. Missions like SBM G or JJM Assam.

Name of post : State Coordinator- IEC & Rural Wash EXPERT

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 60,000-80,000 per month

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Social Science with minimum 60% marks from a recognized university/Institute. Must have 5 Years experience of IEC and WASH activities. Preference will be given to Candidates working on Government Missions based on Community Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Projects.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held from 11th September 2023 to 13th September 2023 from 10 AM onwards in O/o the Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam, Hengrabari, Guwahati-36

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here