Itanagar: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the state government, demanding action against the reinstatement of six education department officials implicated in the APPSC question paper leak scam.

These officials, including Block Education Officers (BEOs) and teachers, were arrested and suspended following their alleged involvement in the scandal but were recently reinstated based on a court order.

The AAPSU, in a letter to the Chief Secretary, has demanded their immediate re-suspension, emphasizing that their continued employment undermines public trust and compromises the integrity of the education system.

The union has also sought a formal explanation from the Education Commissioner within seven days regarding the department’s failure to initiate disciplinary proceedings against these individuals.

The AAPSU alleges that the commissioner’s inaction raises serious concerns about administrative accountability and reflects a lack of commitment to addressing this critical issue.

The union further demands the suspension of all individuals involved in the APPSC paper leak, asserting that a strong stance is crucial to deter future malpractices and ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

Echoing the AAPSU’s concerns, Arunachal Frontier Tribal Front (AFTF) chief Tadak Nalo has strongly criticized the education department’s decision.

He questioned Chief Minister Pema Khandu‘s commitment to fighting corruption, pointing out that the reinstatement of these officials contradicts the CM’s earlier pledge to deal with corruption with an iron hand.

Nalo alleged that the reinstatement occurred due to deliberate lapses on the part of certain education department officials, suggesting possible internal collusion.

He said that the court order for reinstatement was likely a consequence of these departmental failures.