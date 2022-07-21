Applications are invited for various financial positions in Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited.

Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Finance Manager on full time contractual basis initially for a period of 3 years subject to annual performance appraisal.

Name of post : Finance Manager

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Qualified Chartered Accountant

2. Maximum 40 years of age (Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates).

Experience :

1. Five (5) years post qualification experience in handling payment and accounting aspects

2. Experience in BPO Industry (within P2P domain) will be an added advantage

3. Experience in Data Analytics / new age digital technologies will be an added advantage

Selection Procedure : Selection will be based on shortlisting of candidates followed by Written Test and/ or Personal Interview

How to apply : Candidates shall send the application (in the prescribed format attached) to the Deputy General Manager, Agriculture Insurance Company Of India Limited, 5th Floor, Plate B & C, NBCC Office Block 1, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi -110023 on or before 12th August 2022.

The applications should be send with the SUPERSCRIPTION “Application For The Post of Finance Managers” along with all self-attested photocopies of all relevant certificates / documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

