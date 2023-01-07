Guwahati: The world’s longest river cruise from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh is supposed to be launched on January 10 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and here is all you need to know about it.

The cruise will start from Varanasi on the River Ganga and will end in Dibrugarh on the River Brahmaputra. The cruise will pass through Bangladesh during its journey.

The Ganga Vilas cruise on its longest river journey of 50 days will cover 27 river systems and visit over 50 tourist sites including World Heritage Sites.

This will be the single largest river journey that a single ship would cover.

In total, the ship is expected to cover 3,200 kilometres sailing through the Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly, Brahmaputra, and West Coast Canal.

The Ganga Vilas is capable of hosting 80 passengers and has 18 suites will all necessary amenities.

Apart from this, the luxury yacht is also loaded with a restaurant, spa, and sundeck. For foodies, the ship’s restaurant serves Continental and Indian cuisine.

The Upper Deck of the ship/yacht also has a bar.