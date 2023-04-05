Washington: Former US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts related to hush money payments to a porn star, hours after which he addressed his supporters and the media from his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

During his speech, Trump accused “radical left” prosecutors of trying to get him at any cost, and listed several grievances against the current administration.

He also stated that “our country is going to hell” and that the world was laughing at the US for its open borders and the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged that Donald Trump engaged in a two-year scheme to boost his 2016 presidential campaign by suppressing negative information and falsifying business records of his company to cover his tracks.

Trump also faces additional criminal probes by a county prosecutor in Georgia into whether he unlawfully tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat and two US Justice Department investigations into attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and his handling of classified documents after leaving office.