The Indian embassy at Kyiv – the capital of Ukraine, has asked Indian citizens residing in the country to leave the country ‘temporarily’.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Indian embassy at Kyiv has asked Indians, students and others whose stay is “not essential”, to leave Ukraine “temporarily in view of uncertainties of the current situation”.

The directive from the Indian embassy comes amid rising apprehension of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine that might lead to a “world war” like scenario.

Notably, the United States has also issued an advisory for its citizens to leave Ukraine immediately due to increased threat of Russian military action.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Moscow on Tuesday, in what seems to be a last-ditch attempt, to avoid a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to a US intelligence report, the Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin as soon as on Wednesday (February 16).

Amid rising fears of a possible Russian invasion on Ukraine, new satellite images show that Russia has deployed troops in massive numbers along the border with Ukraine.

The satellite images show that Russia has increased its military activity along the Ukraine border in the past 48 hours.

Russian military build-up has been notices along the Ukraine border at Belarus, Crimea and western Russia.

Several contingents of Russian troops, attack helicopters, ground attack aircraft and fighter-bomb jets have arrived at forward locations.