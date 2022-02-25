Russia was stripped of the 2022 Champions League final following the nation’s invasion on Ukraine and now it will be played in Paris instead of Russia’s St Petersburg.

The match was supposed to be played on May 28 in St Petersburg and is the final of Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

On Friday, UEFA confirmed that the match would not be held at the Gazprom Arena instead, the European football governing body has decided it will now be held at the Stade de France in Paris.

Following the decision, UEFA thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his “personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game be moved during the time of unparalleled crisis”.

It further added, “Together with the French government UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement.”

However, this was not the first time that the venue was changed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it was switched to Lisbon instead of Istanbul.

