Guwahati: An anonymous Twitter handle, based on which only tweet, Delhi police arrested Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, has disappeared.
Delhi police arrested Zubair on Monday for allegedly ‘hurting religious sentiments’.
Just a day after a Delhi court remanded Zubair to four-day police custody, the handle @balajikijaiin, which went by the name Hanuman Bhakt, no longer exists, fact-checking website Boom reported.
The account, with a profile image of the Hindu deity Hanuman, had raised suspicions of being a sock-puppet account as it had only one tweet until Monday.
The account objected to a tweet posted by Zubair in 2018, asking Delhi Police to take action against him.
It also had only two followers Dr KV Ranjit (@DrKVRanjit) and Nirakaramekam (@nirakaramekam).
The handle was also not following any other accounts until Monday night.
