Guwahati: An anonymous Twitter handle, based on which only tweet, Delhi police arrested Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, has disappeared.

Delhi police arrested Zubair on Monday for allegedly ‘hurting religious sentiments’.

Just a day after a Delhi court remanded Zubair to four-day police custody, the handle @balajikijaiin, which went by the name Hanuman Bhakt, no longer exists, fact-checking website Boom reported.

The account, with a profile image of the Hindu deity Hanuman, had raised suspicions of being a sock-puppet account as it had only one tweet until Monday.

The account objected to a tweet posted by Zubair in 2018, asking Delhi Police to take action against him.

It also had only two followers Dr KV Ranjit (@DrKVRanjit) and Nirakaramekam (@nirakaramekam).

The handle was also not following any other accounts until Monday night.

