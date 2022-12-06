Agartala: A CPI (M) leader, who was allegedly abducted by unidentified miscreants from the Dakshin Charilam area under the Bishalgarh police station in West Tripura district, has been rescued.

Police said abducted CPI (M) leader Liton Saha was found on Monday in the jungle with his hands and feets tied to a tree.

According to locals, a group of men wearing black masks arrived in front of a shop at Dakshin Charilam around 8:30 pm on Sunday. The group held Liton Saha and quickly moved him away in a car.

Hearing the news, the party workers and the family members of Saha immediately informed the police and also began searching for him.

Later Liton said 3-4 youths wearing black clothes abducted him. Then he was stripped and tied up in the forest.

This incident has sparked tension in the area.