AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday blamed opposition CPI (M) for allegedly converting politics into a money-spinning affair.

According to Deb, the public meeting organized at Swami Vivekananda Stadium here in Agartala on Thursday would act as an eye-opener for the people of Tripura.

“The speakers who delivered their speeches in the rally proved that they have nothing to do with the welfare of the people of Tripura. The rally was not organized for the public but to discuss their personal business agenda. People of Tripura did not forget what sort of political culture the Communists had created in the state,” claimed Deb.

Explaining the difference between the politics of BJP and CPI (M), Deb cited examples of leaders from both parties.

“The CPI (M) leaders did not need any additional medium of income. Their position in the party is enough for a substantial income at the end of the month. Have you ever seen CPI (M) leaders engaged in any professional activities? On the other hand, people who work for the saffron party don’t do politics for their living. After I was elected as the Chief Minister of the state, I started drawing some honorarium”, said Deb.

He further said, “I thanked Mata Tripurasundari for unmasking the real faces of Communists before the people of Tripura in the much needed time. This country is known in the world for its self-abnegating personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. In this land, the business of politics shall not be entertained and I will never allow anyone to use politics for business”.

Deb was speaking at an event at the TRTC (Tripura Road Transport Corporation) office.

Along with Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and Mayor Deepak Majumder air-condition bus services from Agartala to Khowai and Sabroom routes. Smart online ticketing counters have also been opened during the function.