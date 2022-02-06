Srinagar: On Sunday, three suspected Pakistani smugglers were shot dead by personnel of the Border Security Force in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s.

The deceased persons were allegedly trying to smuggle drugs.

Officials said that 36 packets of suspected heroin valued at Rs 180 crore in the international market were recovered from the deceased persons.

The BSF in a press statement said, “In the early hours of Feb 6, the alert troops of BSF Jammu neutralized 3 Pak smugglers who were trying to smuggle Narcotics through Samba International border and recovered 36 Packets (Approx 36 Kgs) of Narcotics, likely to be Heroin and thwarted a big smuggling attempt. The search of the area is in progress. Details Follow.”

As per reports, the persons were killed in an encounter.

However, the suspected smugglers are yet to be identified.

In a similar encounter, BSF was engaged in another such incident on January 28 in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

During that encounter, the BSF said it recovered 47 kilos of heroin along with two pistols and some ammunition.