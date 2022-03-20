Vivek Agnihotri, the director of ‘The Kashmir Files’ on Sunday issued a ‘warning’ to the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for showing the film for free in the open.

At 11.54 am on Sunday, Vivek Agnihotri tweeted the invitation of a Free Show of ‘The Kashmir Files’, which was circulated by the Rewari unit of BJP, asking common people to watch the film.

The Rewari unit of BJP had organized the Free Show of ‘The Kashmir Files’ at 6.30 pm on Sunday at the Swarna Jayanti Park, Model Town at Rewari in Haryana.

WARNING:

Showing #TheKashmirFiles like this in open and free is a CRIMINAL OFFENCE. Dear @mlkhattar ji, I’d request you to stop this. Political leaders must respect creative business and true Nationalism and Social service means buying tickets in a legal and peaceful manner. ? pic.twitter.com/b8yGqdrmUh — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 20, 2022

Addressing the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Vivek Agnihotri said in his tweet: “WARNINGShowing #TheKashmirFiles like this in open and free is a CRIMINAL OFFENCE. Dear @mlkhattar ji, I’d request you to stop this. Political leaders must respect creative business and true Nationalism and Social service means buying tickets in a legal and peaceful manner.”

The film ‘The Kashmir Files’ focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s, has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his support for ‘The Kashmir Files’ against attempts, he claimed were being made to discredit it.

Bringing out the truth in the right manner, said the PM is always in favour of the nation.

On the other hand, Opposition parties are criticizing the film for showing “half-truth”.

The lead roles in the controversial film are Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday accorded ‘Y’ category security cover to ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri.

Sources in MHA informed that based on intelligence input, Vivek Agnihotri was accorded ‘Y’ category security, with CRPF cover across India.

Agnihotri is known for films like ‘Tashkent Files’, ‘Hate Story’ and ‘Buddha in a Traffic Jam.’