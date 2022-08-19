New Delhi: Police have arrested four people, including two women, for allegedly operating a sex racket from a spa centre in Gurgaon.

The arrested persons have been booked under different sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act and an FIR has been registered at the Sector 50 police station.

The spa centre’s owner and manager have been identified as Bhagat Singh and Yogesh respectively.

According to the police, the spa is located in the Ocus Quantum Mall in Sector 51.

The women were arrested for prostitution. While one is a resident of Chhattisgarh, the other is from Mathura.

In the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the owner and manager had pushed both women into prostitution and used to charge Rs 2,000 per customer.

All the accused were produced in court which sent them to judicial custody in Bhondsi jail.

“Further investigation in the matter is underway we are collecting more information about the involvement of any other person,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.