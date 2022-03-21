New Delhi: Delhi Police has busted a sex racket being operated from a spa centre in the national capital and arrested 11 women, including a receptionist and the owner of the centre, an official said on Monday.



Based on a complaint, a police team was constituted to verify the allegations against a spa and massage centre for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Delhi’s Green Park area.



“After a preliminary investigation, a trap was laid by sending a decoy customer to the Wellness Spa Centre in Green Park. Eleven women were produced by the receptionist before the decoy customer for paid sex,” DCP Deepak Yadav said.



All the 11 women along with the owner of the spa, Rajesh Kumar Gupta, were arrested.

