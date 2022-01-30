NEW DELHI: Security forces have gunned a dreaded Maoist rebel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

Troops of District Reserve Guards (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force’s anti-Maoist specialized wing CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) in a joint operation killed the Maoist in the forest area of Timmapuram under Chintalnar Police Station in Sukma district.



CRPF officials said the operation started around 6.45 a.m. in the morning when the joint force was out for area domination and came under the fire of the ultras leading to a gunfight.

“One Naxal killed in a joint operation of DRG and CoBRA 201 bn in the forest area of Timmapuram under Chintalnar Police Station limits,” Sukma SP Sunil Sharma said.



The troopers of DRG of the state police and the 201st Battalion of CoBRA were out on patrol to ensure security for the ongoing road construction works in interior areas.

Suddenly a group of armed Maoist rebels opened fire on the patrolling team near Thimmapuram, leading to the gunfight, where one militant was killed.

When the patrolling team was withdrawing from the forest, an exchange of fire broke out again, the officials said.