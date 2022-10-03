New Delhi: The CBI on Monday arrested a Russian national for his alleged involvement in the manipulation of JEE (Mains) examination last year.

Officials said the CBI had issued a ‘Look Out Circular’ against Mikhail Shargin, suspected to be the main hacker, for alleged manipulation of the prestigious examination.

The CBI was alerted by the Bureau of Immigration when Shargin arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi from Almaty, Kazakhstan at 1. 20 a.m, they said

He was immediately detained by the CBI and was questioned in connection with the JEE manipulation case.

“During the investigation, it came to light that some foreign nationals were involved in compromising many online examinations, including JEE (Mains), colluding with other accused in the instant case,” a CBI spokesperson said.

The investigation indicated that Shargin had allegedly tampered with the iLeon software, the platform on which the JEE (Main)-2021 examination was conducted, and also helped other accused in hacking the computer systems of suspect candidates during the examination, the officials said.