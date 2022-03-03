Lucknow: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the right-wing workers were protesting against her in Varanasi because the BJP is going out of power.

She declared that the protests against her by right-wing workers on her arrival at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency were because the workers and the BJP knew that they were going out of power.

The Bengal CM said that she was attacked several times, shot and even beaten by sticks but she never “bowed down”.

Also Read: Ukraine war: Major tech companies halt business in Russia, list here

“I am not a coward, I am a fighter”, she added.

She added, “The attacks on my arrival here clearly indicates that the BJP is going out of power.”

Members of the right-wing group, Hindu Yuva Vahini protested against Mamata Banerjee as she arrived in Varanasi to campaign for the Samajwadi Party.

The group was founded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath almost 20 years ago.

Also Read: RAM electric 1500 set for launch in 2024

The members of the group waved black flags and raised slogans against her.

The protests were held when CM Banerjee was travelling to Dashashwamedh Ghat to attend the ‘Ganga Aarti’.