Guwahati: The first all-electric model from RAM is all set to be launched in 2024.

The new pick-up truck is said to be an electrical equivalent to the popular RAM 1500.

Earlier Stellantis, a multinational automotive manufacturing corporation stated that the fully electric RAM 1500 will be out in the markets in 2024 and then provided some teasers.

The teasers of the truck suggest that it won’t be something similar to what Tesla has designed, but it will be more of a design “departure” of the RAM 1500 pick-up.

The company stated that RAM by the year 2025 will offer a complete electrified solution for its products.

By the year 2030, it aimed to offer electrified solutions for all the segments it works on.

RAM also said that it was looking for RAM truck fans to help decide the priorities for the new electric truck.

It sought the suggestions through something called RamRevolution.com.