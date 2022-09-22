Dimapur: The newly created district of Niuland in Nagaland, which was earlier part of Dimapur district, has been brought under the inner line permit (ILP) regime. Niuland is the 14th district among 16 districts of the state.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section (4) of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873 and in continuation to Home Department: Political Branch, Notification dated Kohima, 9th December, 2019 and in the interest of public, the entire District of Niuland will come under the preview of ILP with effect from October 1, 2022,” an official notification said.

It said for non-indigenous persons entering the district, the ILPs can be obtained in the same mode and manner as presently required for entering the ILP areas of Nagaland, and under the same conditions notified on May 3, 2018.

Every non-indigenous person who has settled or entered the district after November 21, 1979, will have to obtain ILP within 90 days with effect from September 21, the notification said.

It said non-indigenous persons living in Dimapur prior to November 21, 1979, will have to produce documents as evidence to get a certificate from the Niuland deputy commissioner for exemption from the permit system.

It said those who have settled or have entered the district before November 21, 1979, and have been staying continuously will be exempted from the ILP regime along with his/her direct descendants subject to him/her producing evidence of the same, in the form of documents like entry of name in the E-roll, land/property documents, house tax, entry of name in the E-roll of town committee, school records, trade licenses etc, to the deputy commissioner, who on the basis of the submitted documents and after holding such enquiry which he thinks fit and necessary, certify that the person in question has been staying continuously from before November 21, 1979.

The person concerned about the strength of the certificate issued by the deputy commissioner will not be required to obtain the ILP.

The notification added any non-indigenous person passing through Niuland district as a transit passenger and having a valid ticket will not be required to obtain ILP.