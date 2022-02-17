AIZAWL: Mizoram’s COVID-19 count crossed a 2-lakh mark on Wednesday as 1,616 people have tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said.

The state reported 2022 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The state also registered 2 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 639, the official said.

At least 1,694 people have recovered from the infection during the same period and the total recoveries now stand at 1,90,222, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 23.56 per cent from 25.54 per cent the previous day, he said.

Of the total 2, 00,635 cases, the state now has 9,774 active cases, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 94.80 per cent and the death rate is 0.31 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 17.72 lakh samples for COVID-19 and out of this 6,858 samples were tested on Tuesday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr. Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday and 6.39 lakh of them have received the full dose.