Imphal: Suspected militants have abducted three workers from Assam engaged in Reliance Jio’s mobile tower installation in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

Police said the three workers hailing from upper Assam’s Jorhat district were taken away at gunpoint from Bungte Thangbuh village under the New Keithelmanbi police station in Kangpokpi district on February 3.

The abducted employees have been identified as Mrinal Chetia, Prakash Gogoi and Sanjiv Samachi. The trio are natives of Namrupia Gaon in the Jorhat district.

They were engaged in the installation of the mobile tower for Reliance Jio under Sapphire Solutions Company (SSC).

SSC Manager Sumit Rai lodged a complaint with Keithelmanbi Police Station on Saturday mentioning that a group demanded heavy ransom from the company.

Manipur police remained clueless about the whereabouts of the abducted workers.

Kangpokpi District Police have launched a search operation in the Khoupum area, officials said.