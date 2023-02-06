Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two senior Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway officials and a contractor in Guwahati and Silchar in a bribery case.

A CBI team arrested Deputy Chief Engineer Rampal Dey and Senior Section Engineer (SSE) Santosh Kumar of NF Railway and a contractor identified as Sajjan Choudhury of a private company based in Guwahati, officials said on Monday.

CBI has registered a case against four officials of NF Railway and others including the contractor & employees of the said private company.

The two NF Railway officials along with a person entered into a conspiracy for showing undue favours to the private contractors in the award of contract agreement, preparation of the Measurement Book, processing of running Account Bills, early release of payment against manipulated & inflated bills for the ongoing work of construction in NF Railway as well as for the early release of Security Deposit & Bank Guarantees, the agency said.

A CBI team laid a trap and caught the said SSE, Silchar in south Assam while accepting a bribe of Rs. 8 lakh from an employee of the private company.

Searches were conducted at around 19 locations including Assam, Imphal, Delhi, Bihar & Haryana at the premises of the accused and others which led to the recovery of Rs. 1.02 crore.

All the arrested accused were produced before the special CBI Court.

The Deputy Chief Engineer and the said Contractor were remanded to five-day Police Custody while the SSE is on 3 days transit remand, an official added.