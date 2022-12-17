Udalguri: The Rangia division of NF Railway has eyed carrying out eviction on the unauthorized construction and occupation of railway land in and around the Tangla Railway Station area in Tangla town of Udalguri district.

According to reports, the Rangia Division of NF Railway has already issued notices to near about 85 families and businessmen under the relevant sections of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act 1971.

Sources further claimed that a large area is under the radar of the NF Railway where nearly 500 families having several makeshift huts, shops and various business establishments have been illegally encroaching on railway land in the Station road area of Tangla for more than three to four decades will be given notices and evicted and only a Hanuman temple will remain unaffected in the area.

The residents of makeshift huts who have been occupying the railway land have made an appeal before the Assam government for an alternative arrangement of government land for them. “Most of the inhabitants are mostly indigenous people we don’t have any land of our own where will we go, what will be the fate of our children and family,” said a family on the condition of anonymity.

Pertinently, the Tangla railway station one of the busiest in the Rangia-Rangapara and Rangia-Murkongseleng route is also undergoing major renovation works including paint and road reconstruction purportedly for the visit of GM, NFR on the first week of January 2023.

The official sources also informed that development work by the Railways will be done at the site and the Tangla Railway Station will be revamped into a model railway station with modern amenities and parks.