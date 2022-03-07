Srinagar: Fahad Shah, a journalist from Kashmir has been arrested for the third time after he was granted bail.

His lawyer Omair Ronga said Judicial Magistrate, Shopian, S Qayoom granted him bail in a case registered with the Imam Sahib Police Station in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

The case was registered under CrPC 505 (statements conducing to public mischief ) and 153 (rioting).

However, after his bail on late Saturday, his family was told that another police team from Srinagar is coming for his arrest.

He was arrested immediately after the bail and was handed over to the officials Safa Kadal police station.

The new FIR registered against him is under IPC 307 (attempt to murder), and other Sections like 147,109, 501 and 505.

This was the third case he was arrested in a month.

On February 26, Shopian Police arrested Shah after being granted bail by a National Investigation Agency.

As per reports, he was first arrested on February 4 on allegations that he glorified terrorism, spread fake news and incited the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah who runs a news portal and magazine is now accused in three separate FIRs.

However, Shah’s lawyer said that the cases imposed on him are all related to his journalism.

He said that the cases seem to be aimed towards stopping him from covering or reporting stories.

“They want reports which are favourable”. he added.

He added that there was nothing that can be termed as substantive and they were ready to face the trial.