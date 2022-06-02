Johnny Depp alias Captain Jack Sparrow on Wednesday won the high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Although Depp won the case, it has been now been reported that Amber might appeal the verdict. Her decision was reportedly taken after the jury decided that Amber defamed Johnny through the 2018 op-ed she wrote for Washington Post.

The deliberation on the case began last Friday by the jury in Fairfax, Virginia.

Johnny Depp had sued Amber for about $50 million for an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post back in 2018.

In the op-ed, she had termed herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

After Depp had sued her for this, she countersued Johnny for $100 million.

In her counter case, she had that she has endured domestic violence during their 15-month marriage.

However, after the hearing, the jury awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in damages while Amber Heard too won part of her libel case against Depp. She won the case over articles in tabloids, in which Johnny Depp’s former lawyer described her claims of domestic abuse as a hoax.

She was awarded $2 million in damages by the jury.

However, now Heard has planned to appeal the verdict expressing disappointment.

Heard in a tweet wrote, “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

It may be mentioned that Depp and Heard married each other after several years of dating.

However, on May 23, 2016, Amber filed for divorce from Johnny.

She also obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp.

Heard accused Depp of physically abusing her during their relationship while claiming that he used to do this usually under the influence of drugs or alcohol.