Guwahati: A woman from Piplani in Bhopal approached the family court and filed for divorce because her husband promised to take her on a honeymoon to Goa and South India and instead took her to Ayodhya and Varanasi.

According to the woman, the husband is working with an IT firm and is well-paid and she is also working and earns well.

The couple got married in August 2023 and the woman has filed for divorce after returning from the trip to Ayodhya and Varanasi.

The woman said that her husband turned down her offer to travel abroad for honeymoon citing the old age of his parents.

They finally agreed to go to Goa and South India for honeymoon but the husband instead booked flight tickets to Ayodhya and Varanasi.

The woman got to know about this a day before the trip and when she asked the husband about the change in plan, he said that his mother wanted to visit the city ahead of Ram temple consecration there.

The woman did not create a fuss at that moment. But she later approached the family court to seek divorce, 10 days after they returned from the trip.

The woman alleged that her husband took more care of his family members than her.

The husband, on the other hand, told the counsellors at the family court that his wife was creating a big issue out of something very trivial.

Advocate at Bhopal family court Shail Awasthi said the couple was being counselled.