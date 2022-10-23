Guwahati: Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ is likely to trigger a light to moderate rains in most parts of the Northeast during Diwali, which falls on October 24, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

According to the Guwahati-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the well-marked low-pressure area over north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of south Andaman Sea, southeast Bay of Bengal moved west north westward and concentrated into a depression on Saturday morning.

It is very likely to move northwestward and intensify further into a deep depression over Bay of Bengal by Sunday morning.

Subsequently, it is very likely to recurve gradually in north-northeast wards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the central Bay of Bengal by Monday morning.

Thereafter, it would continue to move north-northeast and cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around October 25 early morning.

Tripura and various other state governments in the Northeast have asked the district and disaster management authorities to make advance precautionary measures to deal with the cyclonic situations.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will witness isolated heavy showers on Monday and Tuesday, and possibly isolated extremely heavy rains on Wednesday.