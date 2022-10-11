Guwahati: Widespread rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely to drench Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the other hand, fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms have been predicted over Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and several other north and south Indian states on Tuesday and Wednesday, Weather Channel reported.

The withdrawal line of the Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through Uttarkashi, Ghaziabad, Agra, Gwalior, Ratlam and Bharuch.

Conditions are very likely to become favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of northwest and central India during the next 3-4 days.

Meanwhile, a western disturbance as a trough runs roughly along 68°E to the north of 25°N while a cyclonic circulation lies over Haryana and its neighborhood.

Another cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu and its neighborhood, while a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to northeast Rajasthan.

As a result, fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is on the cards over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on October 11 and October 12 and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 11.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on October 11.