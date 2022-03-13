Imphal: Senior BJP MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh took oath as the protem Speaker of the Manipur Assembly on Sunday.

Singh will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the remaining 59 newly-elected MLAs on Monday.



Governor La Ganesan administered the oath to Singh at an event in Raj Bhawan in Imphal in the presence of caretaker CM N. Biren Singh, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, DGP P. Doungel and other MLAs and top officials.



Singh was elected to Manipur Assembly from Lamsang seat defeating National People’s Party (NPP) candidate Pukhrambam Sumati Devi by a margin of 400 votes.



The term of the outgoing Assembly is due to expire on March 19.



Biren Singh Friday resigned from his post and the Governor asked him to continue in his office until the new government takes charge.