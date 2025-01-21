Assam: A 57-year-old man allegedly dies by suicide in Assam‘s Bajali district, following an argument with his wife.

The deceased has been identified as Kishor Dutta, a resident of Titka under Pathsala police station in Bajali district.

Dutta, by profession is a Teacher of a government school.

He took the extreme step by jumping in front of a train, Northeast Express.

A suicide note was also recovered, where he blamed his wife for the extreme step.

The body has been sent to Fakharuddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Baparta for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, Pathsala railway station has become a suicide zone, where many people dies by suicide.