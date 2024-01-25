Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Tezpur University Assam in 2024.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of One (01) Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the IIT Bhilai Innovation and Technology Foundation (IBITF) sponsored research project entitled “An Application Platform for Cold Storage

Service of Perishable Food Items for the Rural Street Vendors of Guwahati, Assam” under the Principal Investigator of Dr. Debojit Boro, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering in 2024.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification and Experience:

First class in B.Tech/BE in CSE/IT/ECE or MCA/M.Tech/M.Sc. in CSE/IT/ECE/CS with consistently good academic records.

Age:

Candidates shall not be more than 28 years of age on the last date of receipt of application.

Upper age limit may also be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Fellowship: Rs. 31,000/- (Rupees thirty one thousand) only per month (Fixed).

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with detailed biodata to Dr. Debojit Boro, Principal Investigator, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Tezpur University, Napaam – 784028 or mail it to deb0001@tezu.ernet.in

Last date for submission of applications is 8th February 2024

Shortlisted candidates may appear before the interview board altogether along with all original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), any other testimonials, two copies of recent passport/stamp size photograph and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV). Original documents of the candidates will be verified by the Selection Committee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here