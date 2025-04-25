Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the temporary post or career of Project Associate-I for the MEITY sponsored project entitled “Capacity building for human resource development in Unmanned Aircraft System (Drone and related technology)” in the Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering. The vision of NIT Silchar is establishing unique identity by development of high quality human and knowledge resources in diverse areas of technologies to meet local, national, and global economic and social need and human society at large in self-sustained manner. The mission of NIT Silchar is to train and transform young men and women into responsible thinking engineers, technologists and scientists, to motivate them to attain professional excellence and to inspire them to proactively engage themselves for the betterment of the society.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Age Limit : 35 years (as on closing date of application)

Essential Qualification : ME/M. Tech in CSE, ECE, EIE, MECH or Equivalent.

Desirable Experience : Knowledge in, IoT, Machine Learning, Image Processing, Drone Technology

Aerodynamics is desirable.

Salary/Emoluments :

i) Rs.31,000/- per month to scholars who have qualified Gate, NET or any other national level examination conducted by the Centre Govt. Department and their agencies and institutions.

ii) Rs. 25,000/- per month for others who don’t fall under(i)

How to apply :

Applicants must submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up applications along with CV, all the mark sheets and certificates and one small writeup on how the candidate fits into the project, and all other relevant documents to the P.I.

They should send it through email at [email protected]

The subject line is “Application for the post of Project Associate-I under MeiTy project L-14011/29/2021-HRD”

Last date for submission of applications is 07.05.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here