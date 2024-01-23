Assam Career BIS Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in BIS Assam in 2024.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Young Professionals in 2024. Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a statutory body under the administrative control of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India is the National Standards Body of India and is altogether responsible for activities in the field of Standardization, Product and System Certification, Hallmarking, Laboratory Testing etc., in the country

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

Regular Graduation in any discipline of Science/ Engineering/ BE/B.Tech from a recognized University.

Regular MBA or equivalent in Marketing/Sales, Retail Management, Logistics and Supply Management and Operations Management altogether from a recognized University

Experience :

Minimum of two (2) years of experience in Marketing or equivalent fields altogether (Preferably conversant with Management System Certification)

Salary : Rs. 70,000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : Below 35 years of age as on 02.02.2024

Selection Procedure :

Shortlisted candidates will be called for practical assessment, written assessment and also for technical knowledge assessment, interview, etc.

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply On-line through BIS website only i.e.

https://www.services.bis.gov.in/php/BIS_2.0/login

The closing date for applying will be 02.02.2024 up to 1730 hrs.

Application fees: No fees are required to be paid by the applicant

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here