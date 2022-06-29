Recently, Vanced, a popular third-party YouTube mod app was shut down as Google sent a cease and desist letter to its developers.

Following this, all links for downloading the Vanced app were taken down and users were no longer able to use the app.

YouTube Vanced which was widely used by Android users for years, enables them to watch YouTube videos without ads, play background audio, and other premium features.

But now that the app has been taken down, people are looking for an alternative

Here are the top alternatives for YouTube Vanced

YouTube Premium: The best option is to pay for and subscribe to YouTube Premium to replace Vanced on your Android phone. It gives you access to ad-free and background playback along with offline downloads and a free YouTube Music Premium subscription.

NewPipe: This is a free and open-source YouTube client that doesn’t rely on Google’s framework libraries or the YouTube API.

SkyTube: SkyTube is a free, open-source YouTube client for Android devices. You can use SkyTube without a Google account but can’t sign in to your account to sync your playback history here.

LibreTube: This is an upcoming YouTube client based on privacy-friendly YouTube frontend Piped. The app’s design feels modern and offers intuitive animations during navigation.

uYouPlus – YouTube Vanced Alternative for iOS: Those looking for a YouTube Vanced alternative for iOS should check out uYouPlus. It even works even without jailbreaking your iPhone.

