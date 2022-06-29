Back in the early 2000s, email meant a lot of sites and service providers but when we talk of email now, may the only name that would be brought out is definitely Google’s Gmail/

However, a constant internet connection is needed for one to send or receive mail through Gmail. However, recently it has been said that Google has brought in the ability to use Gmail offline and that too without an active internet connection.

Here is how you can use Gmail Offline:

The offline mail mode will enable Gmail users to check their inboxes, open up unread emails, and even send new emails to recipients.

Here are the Steps:

Step 1 – Open your Gmail account on a computer and access the settings using on the top right corner. On the pop-up menu, select “ See all settings ”

Step 2 – The click on the " Offline " tab from the top navigation bar.

Step 3 – On the next page you will have to check the box reading "Enable offline mail". This will turn on offline mode for Gmail.

Step 4 – Once the mode is done, click on "Save Changes" button at the bottom.

This will enable you to access you synchronized Gmail data on your computer without an internet connection.

It, however, has a limitation. While the synced mail can be read, a new mail can be sent only when you are online. Once you compose a mail and click on send, the mail will be save in the outbox and once you connect to an internet connection, the mail will be sent to the recipent.

You can find more about this feature on the Google official support page.

Google further suggests that users bookmark their gmail.

