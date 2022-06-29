New Delhi: The new Wage Code is now one of the major topics of discussion in the country as the month-end approaches.

There are reports that the government may implement four labour codes on wages, social security, industrial relations and occupation safety, health and working conditions from July 1.

However, there are no new official confirmation on these so far and only speculations are being made.

As per a report by India Today, here are five things that might change if the New-Wage Code 2022 is implemented:

1. In-hand salary may be reduced with the implementation of the Wage Code: The government’s notification of the Code on Wages 2019 may reduce the take-home pay while components like PF and Gratuity might rise.

2. The new wage code might also impact your allowance component which is a part of your salary

3. New wage code to impact your provident fund but that will be positive After the implementation, PF will be higher

4. There might be a new and longer working hour schedule which means the week off will be more than 2

