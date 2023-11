Virat Kohli has broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli has now become the player with most ODI centuries in the world.

Virat Kohli scored his 5oth ODI century in the world cup semi-final match against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries.

Virat Kohli made an impressive 117 runs of 113 balls in the world cup semi final match.